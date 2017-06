May 15 Greenlight Capital Inc

* Greenlight Capital Inc takes share stake of 1.0 million shares in Alere Inc

* Greenlight Capital Inc takes share stake of 1.6 million shares in Micron Technology Inc

* Greenlight Capital Inc cuts share stake in Fmc Corp by 53.7 percent to 332,987 sharesSource text for quarter ended March 31, 2017 (bit.ly/2qKIyFF) Source text for quarter ended Dec. 31, 2016: (bit.ly/2rj5c45)