19 小时前
BRIEF-Greenlight Re Q2 loss per share $0.96
2017年7月31日 / 晚上8点17分 / 19 小时前

BRIEF-Greenlight Re Q2 loss per share $0.96

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

July 31 (Reuters) - Greenlight Capital Re Ltd

* Greenlight Re announces second quarter 2017 financial results

* Q2 loss per share $0.96

* Q2 earnings per share view $-1.07 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Greenlight Capital Re Ltd - ‍Hope Schefler Taitz has been appointed to board​

* Greenlight Capital Re Ltd - ‍appointment of Hope Schefler Taitz increases board size from eight directors to nine​

* Greenlight Capital Re Ltd - qtrly ‍gross written premiums of $174.9 million, an increase from $92.2 million in q2 of 2016​

* Greenlight Capital Re Ltd - qtrly ‍net earned premiums were $160.3 million, an increase from $125.6 million reported in prior-year period​

* Greenlight Capital-adjusted book value per share was $22.64 as of June 30, 2017, a 6.8% increase from $21.20 per share as of June 30, 2016​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

