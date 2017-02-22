BRIEF-Greenlight Re Q4 earnings per share $1.31

Feb 22 Greenlight Capital Re Ltd

* Greenlight Re announces fourth quarter and year end 2016 financial results

* Q4 earnings per share $1.31

* Greenlight Capital Re says fully diluted adjusted book value per share was $23.38 as of December 31, 2016, a 5.5% increase from December 31, 2015

* Q4 earnings per share view $1.52 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S