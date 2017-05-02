BRIEF-Greenlight Re reports Q1 earnings per share $0.22

May 2 Greenlight Capital Re Ltd

* Greenlight Re announces first quarter 2017 financial results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.22

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.27 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Greenlight Capital Re Ltd says a composite ratio for three months ended march 31, 2017 of 97.4% compared to 93.8% for prior-year period

* Greenlight Capital Re Ltd says combined ratio for three months ended march 31, 2017 was 100.1% compared to 97.3% for prior-year period