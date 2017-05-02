BRIEF-Greenlight Re reports Q1 earnings per share $0.22

BRIEF-Ceiba Energy Services Q1 loss per share $0.00
* Ceiba Energy Services announces improved first quarter 2017 financial and operating results
May 2 Greenlight Capital Re Ltd
* Greenlight Re announces first quarter 2017 financial results
* Q1 earnings per share $0.22
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.27 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Greenlight Capital Re Ltd says a composite ratio for three months ended march 31, 2017 of 97.4% compared to 93.8% for prior-year period
* Greenlight Capital Re Ltd says combined ratio for three months ended march 31, 2017 was 100.1% compared to 97.3% for prior-year period Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Ceiba Energy Services announces improved first quarter 2017 financial and operating results
WASHINGTON, May 23 The U.S. Federal Communications Commission said on Tuesday it would not take any action over thousands of complaints about a crude joke that late-night television host Stephen Colbert told about U.S. President Donald Trump and Russia's Vladimir Putin.
May 23 U.S. grains trader Bunge Ltd said it is not engaged in business combination discussions with commodities trader Glencore Plc or its unit Glencore Agriculture Limited.