BRIEF-Greenpower announces private placement of convertible debentures

May 1 Greenpower Motor Company Inc

* Greenpower announces private placement of convertible debentures

* Intends to conduct a non-brokered private placement of convertible debentures for total aggregate proceeds of up to $2 million

* Debentures will mature four years after issuance Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
