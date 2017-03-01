版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 1日 星期三 19:26 BJT

BRIEF-Greg Engel appointed as Organigram CEO

March 1 Organigram Holdings Inc:

* Greg Engel appointed Organigram CEO, Denis Arsenault steps up as executive chairman

* Organigram Holdings Inc - Greg Engel will assume his new role effective march 13, 2017

* Organigram Holdings Inc - Engel succeeds Organigram's current CEO Denis Arsenault who is stepping up to newly created executive chairman's position Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
