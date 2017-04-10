版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 11日 星期二 00:10 BJT

BRIEF-Greg Revelle named Kohls' Chief Marketing Officer

April 10 Kohls Corp:

* Kohl’s names Greg Revelle chief marketing officer

* Prior to joining Kohl's, Revelle was chief marketing officer at Best Buy Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透"信任原则

