BRIEF-Greif Q1 EPS $0.45 excluding items

March 2 Greif Inc

* Greif reports first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 sales $820.9 million versus i/b/e/s view $802 million

* Q1 earnings per share $0.45 excluding items

* Q1 earnings per share $0.10

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.50 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Greif inc -reaffirm 2017 fiscal year guidance

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $2.99, revenue view $3.45 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
