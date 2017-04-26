BRIEF-Grenville Strategic Royalty reports restructuring of Lattice Biologics Investment

BRIEF-Primoris Services Corp says won heavy civil airport award
* Primoris Services Corporation announces heavy civil airport award valued over $56 million
April 26 Grenville Strategic Royalty Corp :
* Grenville Strategic Royalty announces restructuring of lattice biologics investment
* Grenville Strategic Royalty Corp- subject to approval of tsx 18.2 million shares of lattice biologics ltd be issued to co at issue price of cdn$0.20
* Grenville Strategic Royalty - shares of lattice to be issued in exchange for extinguishment of usd$2 million of co's original royalty investment in lattice
* Grenville Strategic Royalty - following issuance of shares, co expects it will hold about 19.7 pct of total issued, outstanding common shares of lattice
* Ebix takes leadership position in digital payments market in India via acquisition of 80% stake in fast-growing ItzCash
* The Coca-Cola Company nears completion of u.s. Refranchising plan with letter of intent for territory in Northeast