BRIEF-Gridsum Q1 revenue RMB 100.6 million

May 25 Gridsum Holding Inc:
* Gridsum reports unaudited first quarter 2017 financial
results
* Q1 revenue rose 57.3 percent to RMB 100.6 million
* For full year of 2017, co retains its previous outlook
that net revenues are expected to be in range of RMB622 million
to RMB634 million
* Net loss per ADS attributable to gridsum's ordinary
shareholders for Q1 of 2017 narrowed by 38.3 pct to RMB1.92
(US$0.28)
* Non-GAAP net loss per ads attributable to Gridsum's
ordinary shareholders for Q1 of 2017 narrowed by 38.4 pct to
RMB1.75 (US$0.25)
* Have consolidated all of our ai activities strategically,
technically and organizationally into a new division
* Consolidated all of co's AI activities into "gridsum
prophet"
* 51.5 pct increase in enterprise revenues and 112.4 pct
increase in E-government and other revenues in Q1
* Q1 earnings per share view CNY -1.06 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
