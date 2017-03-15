版本:
BRIEF-Gridsum reports unaudited fourth quarter results

March 16 Gridsum Holding Inc

* Gridsum reports unaudited fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results

* Q4 revenue rose 66.7 percent to RMB 153.5 million

* Qtrly loss per ads $0.11; non-gaap loss per ads $0.10

* Gridsum Holding Inc - for full year of 2017, company expects net revenues to be in range of RMB622 million to RMB634 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
