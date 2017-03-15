BRIEF-Gridsum reports unaudited fourth quarter results

U.S. business borrowing for equipment rises in April
May 24 Borrowing by U.S. companies to spend on capital investment rose 8 percent in April, the Equipment Leasing and Finance Association (ELFA) said.
March 16 Gridsum Holding Inc
* Gridsum reports unaudited fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results
* Q4 revenue rose 66.7 percent to RMB 153.5 million
* Qtrly loss per ads $0.11; non-gaap loss per ads $0.10
* Gridsum Holding Inc - for full year of 2017, company expects net revenues to be in range of RMB622 million to RMB634 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Bank of montreal says starting to see signs in toronto that there will be a softening in housing market Further company coverage: (Reporting by Matt Scuffham)
ABUJA, May 24 Nigeria's government wants to resolve a labour dispute between Exxon Mobil Corp and unions in the oil-rich Niger Delta region, a minister said on Wednesday.