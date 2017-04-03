版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 4日 星期二 04:27 BJT

BRIEF-Griffon appoints Ronald E. Zinco as president of Clopay Plastic Products Company

April 3 Griffon Corp:

* Griffon announces the retirement of Alan H. Koblin and the appointment of Ronald E. Zinco as president of Clopay Plastic Products Company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
