BRIEF-Grifols says restated its 2005 agreement with Orasure Technologies

PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - May 24
May 24 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
April 24 Grifols SA
* Grifols - announces that it has restated its 2005 agreement with Orasure Technologies
* Grifols - under terms of agreement, Grifols supplies antigens for Orasure's Oraquick HCV rapid antibody test
* Grifols - company is currently building an $80 million, biological manufacturing facility in San Francisco bay area
* Grifols - new Grifols manufacturing facility is expected to be completed in 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 24 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
DUBAI, May 24 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Trade Desk announced pricing of follow-on offering of 4.32 million shares of class a common stock by certain selling stockholders at price to public of $52/share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: