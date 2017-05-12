BRIEF-Group 1 Automotive appoints new chairman of the board

BRIEF-Liquor Stores N.A. announces election of new Board
* Liquor Stores N.A. Ltd. announces results of shareholder meeting, election of new Board
May 12 Group 1 Automotive Inc:
* Group 1 Automotive appoints new chairman of the board
* Group 1 Automotive Inc- Stephen D. Quinn has been elected by its board to serve as non-executive chairman of its board of directors
* Group 1 Automotive Inc - Quinn has replaced John L. Adams, whose incumbency spanned twelve years
* Group 1 Automotive Inc - Adams will continue as a director and now serve as chairman of company's finance/risk management (frm) committee Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, June 20 Uber said on Tuesday it will begin allowing drivers to collect tips through its smartphone app, part of the ride services company's broader effort to improve an often-contentious relationship.
* Western resources- unit Western Potash received environmental assessment approval from Saskatchewan Ministry of Environment for milestone Phase I project