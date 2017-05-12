版本:
BRIEF-Group 1 Automotive appoints new chairman of the board

May 12 Group 1 Automotive Inc:

* Group 1 Automotive appoints new chairman of the board

* Group 1 Automotive Inc- Stephen D. Quinn has been elected by its board to serve as non-executive chairman of its board of directors

* Group 1 Automotive Inc - Quinn has replaced John L. Adams, whose incumbency spanned twelve years

* Group 1 Automotive Inc - Adams will continue as a director and now serve as chairman of company's finance/risk management (frm) committee Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
