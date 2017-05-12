BRIEF-Group 1 Automotive increases share repurchase authorization to $75 million

May 12 Group 1 Automotive Inc:

* Group 1 Automotive increases share repurchase authorization to $75 million

* Group 1 Automotive Inc - company expects that any repurchase of shares will be funded by cash from operations

* Group 1 Automotive Inc - Group 1's board of directors also declared a cash dividend of $0.24 per share for Q1 of 2017