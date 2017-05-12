BRIEF-Group 1 Automotive increases share repurchase authorization to $75 million

BRIEF-Liquor Stores N.A. announces election of new Board
* Liquor Stores N.A. Ltd. announces results of shareholder meeting, election of new Board
May 12 Group 1 Automotive Inc:
* Group 1 Automotive increases share repurchase authorization to $75 million
* Group 1 Automotive Inc - company expects that any repurchase of shares will be funded by cash from operations
* Group 1 Automotive Inc - Group 1's board of directors also declared a cash dividend of $0.24 per share for Q1 of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, June 20 Uber said on Tuesday it will begin allowing drivers to collect tips through its smartphone app, part of the ride services company's broader effort to improve an often-contentious relationship.
* Western resources- unit Western Potash received environmental assessment approval from Saskatchewan Ministry of Environment for milestone Phase I project