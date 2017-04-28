版本:
BRIEF-Group 1 Automotive Q1 earnings per share $1.58

April 28 Group 1 Automotive Inc:

* Group 1 Automotive reports first quarter 2017 financial results

* Q1 earnings per share $1.58

* Q1 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $1.53

* Qtrly retail used vehicle revenues decreased 4.0 percent
