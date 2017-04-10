版本:
BRIEF-Group 1 Automotive says CEO Earl Hesterberg's 2016 total compensation $4.6 mln- SEC filing

April 10 Group 1 Automotive Inc :

* CEO Earl J. Hesterberg's 2016 total compensation $4.6 million versus $5.7 million in 2015- SEC filing Source text : (bit.ly/2nynlxA) Further company coverage:
