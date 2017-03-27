版本:
BRIEF-Groupe Minoteries sells 40,000 sqm of land in Penthalaz

March 27 Groupe Minoteries SA:

* Has sold over 40,000 sqm of land in Penthalaz / vd to the agricultural cooperative Fenaco

* Financial scope of the transaction is not disclosed Source text - bit.ly/2o7CVN4 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
