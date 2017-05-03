版本:
BRIEF-Groupon Q1 revenue $673.6 mln vs. estimate of $724.4 mln

May 3 Groupon Inc

* Groupon announces first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.01

* Q1 loss per share $0.04

* Q1 revenue $673.6 million versus I/B/E/S view $724.4 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.01 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Groupon inc - reiterates FY 2017 guidance

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $0.08, revenue view $3.13 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
