公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 21日

BRIEF-Growmax appoints Lloyd Wiggins as CFO

March 21 Growmax Resources Corp:

* Growmax announces appointment of new cfo

* Growmax Resources Corp says Lloyd Wiggins has been appointed chief financial officer of company, effective April 1, 2017

* Growmax Resources Corp- Douglas Yee, current cfo will be continuing until September, 2017 as an independent consultant and financial advisor to co Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
