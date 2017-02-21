版本:
BRIEF-Grupo Aeromexico announces new routes to the United States

Feb 21 Grupo Aeromexico SAB de CV:

* Starting April 1, airline will operate direct daily service between Mexico City and Detroit

* Starting July 1, carrier will offer six direct flights per week between Guadalajara and San Jose Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
