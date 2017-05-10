版本:
BRIEF-GSK has one hit, one miss with mepolizumab in Phase III COPD studies

May 10 Glaxosmithkline

* Says one study misses, one hits statistical significance testing mepolizumab in patients with severe chronic obstructive pulmonary disease Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by UK bureau)
