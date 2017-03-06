BRIEF-GSK says asthma drug Nucala (Mepolizumab) meets primary endpoints

BRIEF-Avnet consolidates distribution centres
* New facility will consolidate Avnet's distribution centres in Hong Kong and Shenzhen from four to one
March 6 GlaxoSmithKline Plc:
* Phase IIIB Musca study successfully met all its primary and secondary endpoints
* Patients treated with Nucala (Mepolizumab) achieved clinically and statistically significant improvements in quality of life and lung function versus placebo
* St. Georges respiratory questionnaire improved by 7.7 units from baseline versus. Placebo (p=0.001)
* Lung function (first secondary endpoint), as measured by pre-bronchodilator fev1, increased by 120ml (p=0.001) more than in placebo patients
* Asthma control showed a significant improvement versus. Placebo in Mepolizumab treatment group by 0.40 units (p<0.001)
* Safety profile of Mepolizumab in Musca study was consistent with product label for Nucala
May 25 Jse: Oml - Old Mutual Plc Annual General Meeting
SHANGHAI, May 25 Google's artificial intelligence program, AlphaGo, beat Chinese Go master Ke Jie for a second time on Thursday, taking an unassailable 2-0 lead in a best of three series meant to test the limits of computers in taking on humans at complex tasks.