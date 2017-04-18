版本:
BRIEF-GSK seeks Japanese approval for shingles vaccine

April 18 GlaxoSmithKline Plc:

* Gsk vaccine submission for shingles in japan

* JV between GSK, Daiichi Sankyo submitted new drug application in Japan seeking approval for candidate shingles vaccine, shingrix Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
