BRIEF-GSK to sell UK Horlicks business

July 19 (Reuters) - Glaxosmithkline Plc:
* Announces updates on UK manufacturing network
* Proposals announced today for Worthing and Slough will result in a reduction of approximately 320 permanent jobs over next 4 years
* Between now and 2020, plans to invest more than 140 mln stg at Ware, Hertfordshire, Barnard Castle, Co Durham, Montrose, Scotland sites
* Investments will support expansion of manufacturing for respiratory and HIV medicines
* In its consumer healthcare business, company intends to sell its Horlicks brand in UK
* GSK is also exploring options to divest some other smaller non-core nutrition brands
* Proposing to close associated manufacturing site in slough where UK product is made
* None of announcements made today by company have resulted from UK's decision to leave European Union
* In pharmaceuticals, co to undertake a strategic review of Cephalosporins antibiotics business
* Company has also decided not to proceed with previously planned investment to build biopharmaceutical facility in Ulverston