BRIEF-GTT acquires Perseus

June 20 GTT Communications Inc:

* GTT acquires Perseus

* GTT Communications Inc - deal for purchase price was $37.5 million

* Purchase price was $37.5 million, plus assumption of approximately $3 million in capital leases

* GTT Communications -expects purchase price will reflect multiple of post-synergy adjusted ebitda of 5.0x or lower Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
