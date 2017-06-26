BRIEF-GTT to acquire Global Capacity

Boeing expands CFO Greg Smith's role
June 28 Boeing Co said on Wednesday its Chief Financial Officer Greg Smith will take on additional roles, ahead of the planned retirement of some of its key executives later this year.
June 26 Gtt Communications Inc
* Gtt to acquire global capacity
* Gtt communications inc - purchase price consists of $100 million in cash and 1.85 million shares of gtt common stock, to be issued to sellers at closing
* Gtt communications inc - gtt will fund cash portion of consideration at close with funds from debt offering completed in may
* Gtt communications inc - expects that global capacity's annualized revenue will be approximately $200 million at close Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Stocks down after cyber attack, U.S. healthcare delay * Dollar lowest since November * Bond yields rise on Draghi comments * Gold climbs above 100-day moving average (Updates prices) By Peter Hobson LONDON, June 28 Gold prices rose on Wednesday as the dollar weakened and stock markets were held down by a global cyber attack and delay to U.S. healthcare legislation which fuelled doubts about President Donald Trump's ability to pass stimulus measures.
* Indexes up: Dow 0.46 pct, S&P 0.43 pct, Nasdaq 0.18 pct (Updates to open)