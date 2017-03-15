BRIEF-Gtx Inc qtrly loss per share $0.44

March 15 Gtx Inc
* Gtx provides corporate update and reports fourth quarter
and year-end 2016 financial results
* Gtx inc -expects to report preliminary results from its
phase 2 clinical trial of enobosarm to treat stress urinary
incontinence (sui) in q3 of 2017
* Gtx -xpects to begin an initial clinical study of
selective androgen receptor degrader in men with
castration-resistant prostate cancer in second half of 2017
* Gtx inc- as of december 31, 2016, cash and short-term
investments were $21.9 million compared to $29.3 million at
december 31, 2015
* Gtx inc qtrly loss per share $0.44
