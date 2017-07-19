FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
3 小时内
BRIEF-Guaranty Bancorp Q2 EPS $0.36, to buy Castle Rock Bank Holding co
调查：美联储料在9月宣布缩减资产负债表 并于第四季升息
分析：外界怀疑特朗普政府推进重大政策的能力 料加快美元下滑
美国官员称期待中国采取更多举措开放市场
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年7月19日 / 晚上9点19分 / 3 小时内

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

July 19 (Reuters) - Guaranty Bancorp

* Guaranty bancorp announces second consecutive quarter of record net income and the signing of a definitive agreement to acquire Castle Rock Bank Holding Company

* Q2 earnings per share $0.36

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.35 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Guaranty Bancorp says net interest income increased $9.7 million, or 48.8% in q2 2017, compared to same quarter in 2016

* Guaranty Bancorp -castle rock bank will be merged into guaranty bank and trust and all castle rock bank branches will operate under guaranty bank and trust name

* Guaranty Bancorp -expects transaction to be $0.04 accretive to earnings per share in 2018 and have an internal rate of return in excess of 19% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

