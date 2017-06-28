版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 6月 29日 星期四 04:20 BJT

BRIEF-Guaranty Federal says Castle Creek Capital Partners reports 20.2 pct stake in Guaranty - Sec Filing

June 28 (Reuters) -

* Castle Creek Capital Partners V, Lp reports 20.2 Pct Stake In Guaranty Federal Bancshares Inc As of june 26 - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐