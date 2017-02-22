版本:
BRIEF-Guardian Capital Group announces 2016 operating results

Feb 22 Guardian Capital Group Ltd-

* Guardian Capital Group Limited (tsx: gcg; gcg.a) announces 2016 operating results

* Guardian Capital Group -assets under management were $27.3 billion as at December 31, 2016, an increase of 12% from $24.3 billion as at December 31, 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
