BRIEF-Guess Inc says Q4 GAAP earnings per share $0.08

March 15 Guess Inc

* Guess?, Inc. Reports fourth quarter results

* Sees Q1 2018 revenue down 0.5 percent to up 1.5 percent in U.S. Dollars

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.41

* Q4 GAAP earnings per share $0.08

* Q4 revenue $679.3 million versus I/B/E/S view $686 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.44 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Currency headwinds are expected to negatively impact consolidated revenue growth by approximately 2.5% in Q1

* Excluding impact of currency, consolidated net revenues are expected to increase between 2.0% and 4.0% in constant currency in Q1

* Sees Q1 diluted net loss per share is expected to be in range of $0.33 to $0.30

* Estimated impact on earnings per share of currency tailwinds is approximately $0.03 in Q1

* Sees 2018 diluted earnings per share are expected to be in range of $0.28 to $0.40

* Sees FY consolidated net revenues are expected to increase between 2.0% and 4.0% in u.s. Dollars

* Estimated fiscal year 2018 impact of additional week is roughly $0.03 on earnings per share and 1.0% on consolidated revenue growth

* Currency headwinds are expected to negatively impact consolidated revenue growth by approximately 2.0% in FY

* Qtrly americas retail comp sales including e-commerce decreased 7.0% in U.S. Dollars and 7.4% in constant currency

* Estimated impact on earnings per share of currency headwinds is approximately $0.08 for FY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: