BRIEF-Gulf Island Fabrication reports Q4 loss per share of $0.24

BRIEF-Partners REIT announces $27.0 million mortgage at Quebec property
* Partners announces $27.0 million mortgage at Quebec property
Feb 23 Gulf Island Fabrication Inc
* Gulf Island Fabrication reports fourth quarter earnings
* Q4 loss per share $0.24
* Q4 revenue $55.5 million versus $55 million
* Revenue backlog of $133.0 million as of December 31, 2016 compared to a revenue backlog of $181.2 million as of September 30, 2016
* Labor backlog of about 1.3 million hours at Dec 31, 2016 compared to a labor backlog of 1.6 million hours reported as of Sept 30, 2016
* Expect to recognize revenue from our backlog of approximately $130.4 million and $2.6 million during years 2017 and 2018, respectively Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 24 Ford Motor Co said on Wednesday that new Chief Executive James Hackett is eligible for at least $13.4 million in total annual compensation.
