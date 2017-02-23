BRIEF-Gulf Island Fabrication reports Q4 loss per share of $0.24

Feb 23 Gulf Island Fabrication Inc

* Gulf Island Fabrication reports fourth quarter earnings

* Q4 loss per share $0.24

* Q4 revenue $55.5 million versus $55 million

* Revenue backlog of $133.0 million as of December 31, 2016 compared to a revenue backlog of $181.2 million as of September 30, 2016

* Labor backlog of about 1.3 million hours at Dec 31, 2016 compared to a labor backlog of 1.6 million hours reported as of Sept 30, 2016

* Expect to recognize revenue from our backlog of approximately $130.4 million and $2.6 million during years 2017 and 2018, respectively