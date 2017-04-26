版本:
BRIEF-Gulf Island Fabrication says Q1 loss per share $0.44

April 26 Gulf Island Fabrication Inc

* Gulf Island Fabrication Inc reports first quarter earnings

* Q1 loss per share $0.44

* Q1 revenue $38 million versus $84 million

* Gulf Island Fabrication Inc - had revenue backlog of $113.2 million and labor backlog of approximately 1.1 million hours at march 31, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
