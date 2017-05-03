版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 3日 星期三

BRIEF-Gulf Resources announces contract with Sichuan Heshun Natural Gas Sales

May 3 Gulf Resources Inc:

* Contract with Sichuan Heshun Natural Gas Sales; under contract, co will sell 8,000 cubic meters of natural gas each day to Sichuan Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
