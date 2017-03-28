版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 28日 星期二 20:45 BJT

BRIEF-Gulf resources announces the merger completion of Yuxin Chemical and Rongyuan Chemical

March 28 Gulf Resources Inc:

* Gulf resources announces the merger completion of Yuxin Chemical and Rongyuan Chemical Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
