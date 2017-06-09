BRIEF-Gulf Resources discusses sales of shares by executive officers

June 9 Gulf Resources Inc
* Gulf Resources discusses sales of shares by executive
officers
* Executives continue to hold 271,725 shares in aggregate,
that were not on deposit at ASTIS
* Executives agreed they will sign a lock-up agreement with
company to restrict sale of remainder of their shares for next
three years
* Today announced a statement on sales of shares in company
by three executive officers
* On May 24, AST Investor Services, notified its holders of
personal brokerage accounts is filing broker-dealer withdrawal
with FINRA
* On May 24, ASTIS notified its holders of personal
brokerage accounts is ceasing its broker-dealer operations as of
June 15, 2017
* Due to short timeframe certain of co's executive officers
who had accounts at ASTIS were unable to find new brokerage to
hold shares
* Co's executive officers decided to sell their shares
deposited at ASTIS, which is a portion of their total holding
shares
* ASTIS's decision to cease operations as broker-dealer has
no impact on business, operations, financial condition/results
of operations of co
* ASTIS's action only had consequences for personal
brokerage accounts of executive officers
