版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 18日 星期六 04:55 BJT

BRIEF-Gulf Resources Q4 earnings per share $0.78

March 17 Gulf Resources Inc:

* Gulf Resources reports fourth quarter and fiscal year 2016 financial results

* Q4 revenue $28.37 million versus $35.45 million

* Q4 earnings per share $0.78

* Q4 earnings per share $0.78

* Gulf Resources Inc - Gulf is continuing to finalize paperwork on merger between its two chemical subsidiaries Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐