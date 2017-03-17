BRIEF-Gulf Resources Q4 earnings per share $0.78

BRIEF-Blackline prices follow-on offering at $33.00 per share
* Pricing of a follow-on public offering of 3.5 million shares of its common stock at a price to public of $33.00 per share
March 17 Gulf Resources Inc:
* Gulf Resources reports fourth quarter and fiscal year 2016 financial results
* Q4 revenue $28.37 million versus $35.45 million
* Q4 earnings per share $0.78
* Gulf Resources Inc - Gulf is continuing to finalize paperwork on merger between its two chemical subsidiaries
SYDNEY, May 25 Copper was trading flat on Thursday, steadying a day after dropping on concerns that slowing economic growth in China could hit demand from the world's top metals consumer.
* Q1 revenue c$12.7 million