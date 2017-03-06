版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 6日 星期一

BRIEF-Gulf Resources says strength in bromine price to improve earnings in H1 2017

March 6 Gulf Resources Inc

* Gulf Resources - continuing strength in price of bromine should lead to significantly improved sales,earnings in bromine business, especially in H1 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
