BRIEF-Gulfmark Offshore and unit enter into agreement relating to senior secured, revolving multicurrency credit facility

March 14 Gulfmark Offshore Inc

* Gulfmark Offshore- on March 8 co, unit entered into an agreement relating to senior secured, revolving multicurrency credit facility - SEC filing

* Gulfmark Offshore Inc - pursuant to agreement, lenders agreed to extend additional revolving loans in principal amount of $10.0 million - SEC filing

* Gulfmark Offshore- deal prohibits co, unit from requesting additional loans under multicurrency facility deal without prior written consent of agent Source: (bit.ly/2nkOdjY) Further company coverage:
