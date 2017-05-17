版本:
BRIEF-Gulfmark Offshore commences chapter 11 proceedings

May 17 Gulfmark Offshore Inc :

* Gulfmark offshore commences chapter 11 proceedings

* Chapter 11 filing does not include any of gulfmark's operating subsidiaries

* Has filed a series of motions with bankruptcy court requesting authority to enter into a $35 million interim financing facility

* Contracts, relationships between co's operating units & customers, vendors, and employees, are unaffected by bankruptcy filing

* Financing is expected to be sufficient to support gulfmark's operations during restructuring process Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
