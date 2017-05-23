版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 23日 星期二 18:20 BJT

BRIEF-Gulfmark Offshore enters into intercompany dip agreement

May 23 Gulfmark Offshore Inc:

* Gulfmark Offshore Inc - entered into intercompany dip agreement among company, Gulfmark Rederi as, as lender, and DNB Bank Asa, as issuing bank

* Gulfmark Offshore - Rederi will make available to co a term loan facility of up to $35 million to allow co to continue to operate its business

* Gulfmark Offshore Inc - Rederi will manage co's properties pursuant to co's filing of a voluntary petition for relief under chapter 11

* Gulfmark Offshore - as security for loans to be made under agreement, to pledge 65% of equity interests in Gulfmark Capital, Gulfmark Foreign Investments, GM Offshore Source text: (bit.ly/2rcHtGJ) Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐