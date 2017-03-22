BRIEF-GulfMark Offshore says co, units entered into agreement relating to senior secured revolving credit facility

BRIEF-Renault planning to buy some French R&D activities of Intel
PARIS, May 24 Renault: * Planning to buy some French R&D businesses of Intel * Expects deal to completed during Q2
March 22 GulfMark Offshore Inc
* Gulfmark offshore inc- on march 17 co, units entered into an agreement relating to senior secured revolving credit facility - sec filing
* Gulfmark offshore inc - pursuant to agreement, norwegian lender agreed to extend revolving loans in aggregate principal amount of $10.0 million
* Gulfmark offshore inc - norwegian lender funded loans on march 17, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DUBAI/FRANKFURT, May 24 Dubai's Emaar Malls will buy a 51 percent stake in e-commerce fashion website Namshi from Germany's Rocket Internet for $151 million as competition for technology deals heats up in the Middle East.
HELSINKI, May 24 Finnish mobile game maker Supercell has acquired a majority stake in London-based game studio Space Ape, the British company said on its website.