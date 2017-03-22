版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 23日 星期四 05:24 BJT

BRIEF-GulfMark Offshore says co, units entered into agreement relating to senior secured revolving credit facility

March 22 GulfMark Offshore Inc

* Gulfmark offshore inc- on march 17 co, units entered into an agreement relating to senior secured revolving credit facility - sec filing

* Gulfmark offshore inc - pursuant to agreement, norwegian lender agreed to extend revolving loans in aggregate principal amount of $10.0 million

* Gulfmark offshore inc - norwegian lender funded loans on march 17, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
