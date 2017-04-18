版本:
BRIEF-Gulfport Energy Corp files for potential stock shelf

April 18 Gulfport Energy Corp

* Gulfport Energy Corp files for potential stock shelf; size not disclosed - SEC filing

* Selling stockholders may offer up to 23.9 million shares of co's common stock Source text: (bit.ly/2peL7z1) Further company coverage:
