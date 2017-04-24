版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 25日 星期二 00:09 BJT

BRIEF-Guolao Investments reports 7 pct passive stake in JinkoSolar Holding

April 24 (Reuters) -

* Guolao Investments reports 7 pct passive stake in JinkoSolar Holding Co Ltd as of april 14 - SEC filing Source text: (bit.ly/2pWSdFx) Further company coverage:
汤森路透"信任原则"

