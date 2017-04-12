版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2017年 4月 13日 星期四 00:27 BJT

BRIEF-Gurit Holding Q1 net sales amounted to CHF 87.4 million

April 12 Gurit Holding AG:

* Total net sales for Q1-2017 amounted to 87.4 million Swiss francs ($86.86 million), a 3.6 percent increase on a currency-adjusted base (-0.4 percent in reported Swiss francs)

* Net sales in Gurit Tooling business amounted to 15.2 million francs in Q1-2017. A decrease of -7.2 percent (currency-adjusted: -3.3 percent) compared to net sales of 16.3 million francs achieved in Q1 of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 1.0062 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
