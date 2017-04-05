BRIEF-Gurnet Point to acquire Innocoll Holdings for $209 mln

April 5 Innocoll Holdings Plc
* Gurnet Point L.P. enters into agreement to acquire Innocoll Holdings Plc
* Gurnet Point will acquire innocoll for $1.75 per share in cash, and up to $4.90 in cash
from a contingent value
* Innocoll - Gurnet Point to buy co for $1.75/share in cash, & up to $4.90 in cash from CVR,
for a total potential up to about $209 million in aggregate
* Says potential license for Xaracoll in United States was also investigated, but no
suitable partner has been found
* Says noted its board had explored a sale of company, to achieve its goal of bringing
Xaracoll to market
* Says "go-it-alone" option was dismissed due to potential for significant shareholder
dilution and execution risk
* Innocoll - During offer period, Gurnet Point plans to provide term loan of $10 million to
give co additional resources needed for continued development of Xaracoll within post-operative
pain market
* Says under terms of acquisition, each CVR represents right to receive a specified amount
of cash payments
