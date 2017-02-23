BRIEF-Guyana Goldfields reports quarterly earnings per share $0.02

Feb 23 Guyana Goldfields Inc-

* Guyana Goldfields Inc sells 156koz of gold for 2016 and ends the year with its best quarter across all operating and cost metrics

* Qtrly gold production of 43,800 ounces increased by 27% versus prior quarter

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.02

* Sees 2017 gold production of 160,000 ounces - 180,000 ounces