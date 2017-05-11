版本:
BRIEF-GVIC reports qtrly adjusted revenue $55.4 million

May 11 GVIC Communications Corp

* GVIC reports first quarter results

* Qtrly adjusted revenue $55.4 million versus $58.5 million

* GVIC Communications Corp - "Near-term uncertainty, market risk continues from ongoing impact of weak energy , commodity market conditions on Western Canadian Economy" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
