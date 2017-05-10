版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 10日 星期三 21:55 BJT

BRIEF-GWG Holdings reports Q1 loss per share $0.32

May 10 GWG Holdings Inc:

* GWG Holdings reports first quarter 2017 financial results

* Q1 revenue $20.1 million versus $17.9 million

* Q1 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $1.83

* Q1 loss per share $0.32 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐